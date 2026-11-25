Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte offered a bleak assessment for Russia’s war effort against Ukraine.

According to Rutte, Ukraine was performing “exceptionally well,” adding that the losses for Russia were “absolutely unsustainable.”

Rutte said Russia, historically a an oil and gas exporter, was being forced to import gas and oil.

“So as the Ukrainians spread out their tentacles to make these Russian warships susceptible, what does that say about the direction of this war?” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

Rutte replied, “Well, what we are seeing is that Ukraine is doing exceptionally well at the moment. They are now killing or seriously wounding. We thought in the last five, six months it was between 40 or 50,000. The latest numbers coming in from October is over 50,000 Russians dead or seriously wounded. When you compare that to the war in Vietnam, the United States losing the same amount of people tragically in 14 years. This is in one month, Brian.”

“So this is absolutely unsustainable,” he added. “In the meantime, the Russian economy is in very difficult circumstances. The currency is collapsing. We see now Russia importing gas and oil. Can you imagine for an oil and gas exporting country? So Ukraine is doing quite well when it comes to the war effort.”

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