On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) said that more questions should have been answered before Jensen Huang was reinstated as NVIDIA CEO and the Department of Justice should have investigated Huang.

Guest host Boris Sanchez asked, “[W]ould you have wanted some of those lingering questions to have been answered before Huang was reinstated?”

Alford answered, “I certainly would. I think our national security comes before any stock price or any profit to be made. I know that NVIDIA is a very important company, making the high-end chips that we need here in America, but China does not need those. There are going to be two hearings, one in the House and one in the Senate. And, hopefully, we will get some answers as to exactly what was given or sold to China, did this woman play any role in that? We need the truth out of this and move forward with that. Yes, I would have liked to have waited. I’m not the president of the United States. I didn’t make the deal to get him reinstated. But the truth must come out of this. And, once again, our national security is of utmost importance over any stock price or any profit to be made.”

Sanchez then said, “It sounds, Congressman, like you would have liked to see the DOJ investigate Jensen Huang.”

Alford responded, “Well, certainly I would have. Apparently, they gave some assurances to President Trump that this wasn’t as big a deal as everyone was making out to. And I want to make sure everyone understands that this is not a moral issue. This is not about his affairs, how many he had. This — if he did have an affair with a Chinese spy, then that — we need that to be rectified in some form or fashion. The truth needs to come out. And let’s lay all the cards out on the table and see how we play the hand then. But, once again, our national security is of utmost importance. And we have gone after China vigorously on a lot of different areas, getting rid of their spy tools that they have, cracking down on their Belt and Road Initiative in Central and South America. We are trying to protect the Western Hemisphere. You can’t do that if we’re selling high-end chips to Communist China, that’s going to come back to bite us in the butt.”

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