On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff of the National Security Council Fred Fleitz discussed the Jensen Huang NVIDIA situation and said that while there is plenty we don’t know, his biggest quibble is “I don’t like seeing the U.S. government meddling in industry. I think this is something that the NVIDIA board should have handled.”

Fleitz said, “There’s so much we don’t know about this. Was there some kind of operation going on? Why was this revealed when it was? Was Alice Huang a member of a Chinese intelligence service, or was she recruited after she met Jensen Huang, which was also heard?”

He continued, “What concerns me the most is that I don’t like seeing the U.S. government meddling in industry. I think this is something that the NVIDIA board should have handled. I don’t think the executive branch should be dictating who heads one of the largest companies on Earth.”

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