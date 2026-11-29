Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is “cheerleading the sales of these chips into Asia.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Do you think Jensen Huang is a national security risk, and what do you want to ask him when he appears before the Intelligence Committee on Tuesday?”

Himes said, “Yeah, I’m a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Wong. Right? Because Alice Wong would have been the bridge from which information flowed from Jensen Huang. And when I say information, I’m talking about everything from where it is in [unclear] video. It’s our, you know, research and development. What’s the timetable for the release of advanced chips? Where’s the president going to be in China? All of this stuff is immensely valuable information. And Alice Wong, of course, is that bridge. Now, what we can ask Jensen Huang next week is, what information did you give her? Right? Because that’ll help us develop a sense for how much of a risk he really was. And, of course, the question is, what influence went in the other direction? Did Alice Wong, you know, pressure you, or God only knows what, to do certain things? Maybe you simply sell chips to companies that are, you know, handing them on to the Chinese. So the question really is, for Jensen Huang, what information went from you to Alice Wong, and what influence came in the other direction?”

He added, “There is a couple people I’m more interested in talking to than Jensen Huang. One is Howard Lutnick, who we have asked to appear because, again, Howard Lutnick is cheerleading the sales of these chips into Asia. Again, don’t take it from me. Take it from the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who is pounding on Howard for doing that.”

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