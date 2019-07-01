Police: Man Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Girl, Posted Videos Online

Authorities arrested a Florida man Wednesday for drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl before posting videos of her online, police said.

Jorge Martinez, 18, was at the girl’s Miramar, Florida, house last Monday for a party when he allegedly gave her two pills of Percocet and took her to a house where he was staying, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVT.

Martinez allegedly did not know the victim.

Partygoers eventually followed Martinez and the girl to the other house, where witnesses say Martinez offered to sell the Percocet at both locations.

At some point throughout the night, the girl’s friends viewed an Instagram video showing the victim’s naked body. Martinez allegedly said during the video that he had sex with her, “but the perc knocked her out, bro.”

The girl’s friends began searching for their friend at the home where Martinez wound up, only to find the 15-year-old unconscious and in critical condition, police said.

The Miramar Police Department told Fox News that the 15-year-old victim was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Police charged Martinez with sexual assault, obscene communication, and delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held on $550,000 bond. Authorities say he could face additional charges.