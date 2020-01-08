A 16-year-old Indiana teen convicted of the stabbing death of his pregnant girlfriend was sentenced on Tuesday.

Aaron Trejo, 19, was sentenced to 65 years for the 2018 murder of his former girlfriend, 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang, and her unborn child. He was handed 55 years for killing the teen, and another ten years for killing her fetus, Fox 59 reported.

Trejo, who was a player on the Mishawaka High School football team, was arrested after the body of the school cheerleader was found in a trash bin behind a Mishawaka, Indiana, restaurant. Rouhselang’s family said the girl was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

During interrogation, the police said that Trejo confessed to the crime.

After Trejo’s arrest, Mishawaka Detective Gery Mullins told the media that the suspect “explained that Breana waited too long to tell Aaron about the pregnancy to get an abortion. I asked Aaron what he did about that, and he replied, ‘I took action… I took her life.'”

Mullins added that Trejo told officers he used a knife because he thought it would kill her quickly. He then wrapped her body up and placed her in the trash bin before taking the girl’s cell phone and the knife and throwing them in the river.

An autopsy found that the victim was stabbed to death. Trejo also told investigators that he threw the murder weapon into a river.

