VIDEO: Man Allegedly Sucker-Punches 12-Year-Old Boy Waiting for Friend

Police are looking for a man who allegedly sucker-punched a 12-year-old boy waiting for his friend on a curb in New York City, according to a video of the incident.

The incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. on October 14 in the Homecrest section of Brooklyn, CBS New York reported.

A video provided by CBS New York showed the 12-year-old sitting on a curb waiting for his friend when an unidentified man comes out from behind and sucker-punches him in the face.

The punch knocks the boy out, and the attacker flees the scene on East 13th Street.

The boy suffered from facial fractures, bleeding, and bruising and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

WPIX reported that the boy is in stable condition.

NBC New York reported that police believe the suspect to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).