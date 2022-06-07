Chicago Police: Off-Duty Bus Driver Shot Out Man’s Car Window, Charged with Attempted Murder

An off-duty Chicago bus driver is accused of firing a gun at a 55-year-old motorist from a red Mercedes Benz SUV on the Kennedy Expressway midday Friday, blowing out the man’s back window and striking a pair of headrests, prosecutors said.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, of Chicago, is being held on a $100,000 bond on an attempted murder charge and would be released from custody if she comes up with ten percent of the figure, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced in a bulletin.

Citing Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Kelly during bond court, CWB Chicago reported that the victim allegedly observed the off-duty bus driver’s vehicle “driving erratically as it approached him from behind.”

The report says the suspect shouted profanity at the man from her car:

The Mercedes’ driver weaved in and out and then tried to cut the victim off when he would not let her into his lane, according to Kelly. As the cars approached Addison, the victim heard the Mercedes’ driver yell, “B*tch!” and then heard a popping sound as his rear window shattered, Kelly continued. The victim pulled over and called the police.

In its release, the ISP said troopers responded to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. and made contact with the 55-year-old motorist, who was not struck by the gunfire. At bond court, Kelly said the bullet recovered from the car’s floor hit a pair of headrests.

The ISP noted Jolivet was apprehended after detectives canvassed license plate readers that helped them identify the vehicle — which, according to CWB Chicago, belongs to her husband. CWB Chicago stated that she has a concealed carry license and that investigators recovered her pink pistol, which will be forensically examined along with the bullet.

Jolivet, who prosecutors say is a bus driver for the city of Chicago and a college graduate, allegedly admitted that she flashed her firearm but did not confess to discharging a round, according to CWB Chicago.

Online inmate records show that her next court appearance is set for June 13.