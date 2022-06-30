Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for two men accused of opening fire on a car at a gas station in broad daylight.

The incident took place June 22 outside the Shell gas station on Aldine Westfield and Farrell Road. According to surveillance footage, two masked men got out of a black Camaro with one carrying a long gun, ABC 13 reported Thursday.

Authorities said the suspects approached a woman inside her car parked at a gas pump.

“They tapped on her window with a shotgun, and I guess whenever she saw them and realized what was happening, they tried to open her car door, and she peeled off and they shot at her twice,” the station manager recalled, adding she called for help.

“I got to figure out how to calm everything down because everybody in the store was freaking out. Everybody was like screaming,” the manager explained.

On June 14, KHOU 11 reported an increase of carjackings across Houston, using a heat map to show where the crimes were taking place most frequently in the city.

“Have your gun. That’s the best advice I can tell you, have your gun,” one citizen told the outlet.

Violent crime has risen in Houston in recent weeks, with the city’s year-to-year homicide rate spiking just a few days after the mayor said it had dropped three percent this year, ABC 13 reported June 3.

HPD Officer Union President Doug Griffith told the outlet that violent crime, including homicide, was plaguing everyone.

“Society as a whole, we see violence escalating all across this nation,” he said, adding, “We’ve got to find a way to put a stop to that.”

Approximately 75 percent of voters thought defunding police was a “major” or “minor” reason for the increase in violent crime across the nation, a February Morning Consult/Politico poll found.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

The survey results come as Democrats largely back away from the “Defund the Police” movement — polling and overall public sentiment have revealed that slashing police budgets in the name of “equity” and subsequent rising crime, usually in poorer and already vulnerable neighborhoods, is wildly unpopular with voters as the midterms approach.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for a tip leading to the arrests of the suspects in the gas station incident, and anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.