Lindsay Groves, a daycare worker accused of supplying Stacie Laughton — a transgender Democrat former lawmaker in New Hampshire — with child porn, is scheduled for release from jail before trial.

According to the NH Journal, the ruling by a federal judge said 38-year-old Groves “can remain out of jail pending her trial on charges of sexual exploitation of children, aiding and abetting, and distribution of child pornography so long as she meets certain conditions.”

Similarly, 39-year-old Laughton is facing federal and state charges regarding the distribution of child porn. Laughton, who Breitbart News described in July as a man living as a woman, is being held without bail.

Photos show the suspects in the case:

The Breitbart News report also said Laughton was born Barry Charles Laughton Jr.

Wow. @RepSwalwell and @BetoORourke campaigned for Stacie Laughton- the nation’s first transgender elected state rep who was arrested for child porn and child exploitation. Worth noting that Stacie has a long criminal history dating back to before his 2022 campaign. pic.twitter.com/fRKskg3eht — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2023

Per the NH Journal, the judge ruled Groves must live with her parents and have no contact with children. She is also not allowed to use devices that have internet access.

However, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston are working on an appeal to the order, but Groves will stay behind bars until another judge hears their appeal.

According to the Breitbart News report, Groves was previously in a relationship with Laughton.

The NH Journal article continued:

Investigators said Groves used her job at Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsborough, Mass., to access young children for the graphic photos she shared with Laughton. Court records released in the case include a text conversation with a seeming admission from Laughton that the pair had raped children in the past and planned to do it again.

“As a concerned parent, we hope that she’s just taken down,” one woman told WMUR in June when speaking of Groves:

She also said she swiftly removed her child from the daycare.

“I pulled her out immediately. I’m not gonna be going back there, and I want to ensure that the school is closed,” she added.