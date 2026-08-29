A wanted suburban Los Angeles man who twice evaded pursuing officers by running onto a freeway was arrested when he walked into a Panda Express only to find the officers who had been after him taking their lunch break.

As they sat eating their lunch, the Monrovia Police officers looked up and recognized the man as he walked through the doors of the restaurant, Fox News Digital reported.

They quickly arrested him, ending a month-long effort to return him to jail on a no-bail felony probation warrant.

Body camera video of the incident shows two cops sitting and eating before springing into action and subduing the suspect on the floor.

In the video, the suspect asks the officers, “What did I do?”

The encounter unfolded earlier this summer in the Los Angeles suburb, but police released the footage of the arrest Thursday.

The department had previously attempted to arrest the man on two separate occasions while he was out walking. Both times he eluded officers by running onto the freeway, where a further pursuit would have posed a danger to everyone.

“The breakthrough came as officers were taking a lunch break at Panda Express when the wanted man walked right up to them,” police told news outlets.

“At this point, we’re not sure if it was good police work, bad timing, or the irresistible smell of chow mein,” the department joked. “Either way, an arrest was made.”

The officers reportedly continued eating their lunch after taking the fugitive into custody.

“And don’t worry — the officers went back for their food and finished their chow mein,” the department said. “Priorities.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.