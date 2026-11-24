AAA projects that more than 81.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, on track with 2025 travel but above each year of Joe Biden’s presidency.

The travel group projects 72.9 million Americans will drive, nearly 6 million will fly, and 2.6 million will use other transportation modes over the holiday weekend.

The national average gas price fell by 69 cents per gallon in the last month, while several grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving meal deals for under $39.

More than 81.5 million Americans are projected to travel for Thanksgiving — on par with last year’s number and more than in all four years of Joe Biden’s presidency combined — as gas prices drop.

Last week, AAA released its travel projections for Tuesday through Monday, forecasting that 81.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. The number is slightly less than in 2025, when 81.6 million traveled beyond 50 miles, but still up from the Biden years.

In 2021, while the country was still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, 73.6 million people traveled, followed by 76.4 million in 2022, 78.2 million in 2023, and 80.2 million in 2024.

AAA projects that 72.9 million Americans will drive, nearly 6 million will fly, and 2.6 million will take other modes of travel over the holiday weekend.

AAA’s projections come amid a steep drop in gas prices in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.61, down 69 cents from a month earlier, when prices averaged $4.30 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA. In the past week, gas prices came down 17 cents.

President Donald Trump predicted that gas prices would fall after the midterm elections. On September 9, en route to the midterm Republican National Convention, Trump said, “Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward.”

Trump then forecast that prices would eventually drop to below $2.00 a gallon.

“I think for gasoline we’ll get them below two dollars a gallon,” adding, “I think it’s going to take a little bit longer than the midterms.”

Meanwhile, grocery stores across the country are offering affordable holiday meal deals.

Hy-Vee, Walmart, Lidl, HEB, and Meijer are all offering Thanksgiving dinners that feed 10 people for at or under $35. Aldi is offering a Thanksgiving meal for 10 for under $39; Target is offering dinner for 6 for under $30; and Winn-Dixie is offering dinner for 6 for under $39.