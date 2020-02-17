Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Dies from Apparent Suicide After Charges of Child Sex Abuse

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin was found dead last week of an apparent suicide after being brought up on charges of child sex abuse.

Martin was found on Friday dead from an apparent gunshot wound in his home in Pasco County, Florida. The scene was discovered by Pasco County Sheriff’s officers as they were attempting to serve another warrant on the singer, People magazine reported.

“The warrants included three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery and one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child,” People added.

Officers gained forced entry to Martin’s home when he did not respond to their hails at his door.

Martin, 54, was arrested for abusing victims under 13 going back at least to 2014. the singer and TV host was charged with abusing three children on January 27. He posted $15,000 bail and was released three hours after his arrest, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

One of the victims alleged that Martin took her to his Port Richey, Florida, home and began fondling himself while showing her pornographic movies.

His trial on the current charges was scheduled for March.

Police also noted that the singer and TV host was arrested in 2018 on similar charges in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Martin’s albums included “All That I Am” in 2003 and “On My Way to You” in 2007. He also starred with his wife in the 2016 CarbonTV show Til Death Do Us Part. The couple divorced in 2018. He most recently appeared on the Sportsman Channel series Brotherhood Outdoors.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.