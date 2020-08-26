MTV International Launching 10 Part Series Promoting Global Black Lives Matter Movement

MTV International is kicking off a new 10-part series promoting the left-wing organization Black Lives Matter. The series is set to star British girl band star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The series, entitled, MTV Generation Change: Black Lives Matter, will star Pinnock, a member of the pop group Little Mix, as well as activist model Munroe Bergdorf, singer-songwriter Ray BLK, reality TV star Nathan Henry, model Duckie Thot, rapper Serious Klein, and others as the series rolls on, Variety reported.

MTV claims the series will tackle “issues” faced by blacks in the U.K. and presumably elsewhere. The series is expected to debut on MTV International’s social platforms on Aug. 26, as well as U.K. broadcast Channel 5 and BET International. A short introduction video for the project depicts several of the stars noting that just because they are rich and famous, that doesn’t mean they don’t experience racism.

Watch below:

Early this month, Pinnock told the U.K. press that the first time she experienced racism was when she was nine years old. Pinnock claimed that a white boy in her primary school class wrote her name on a piece of paper and then added. “Nationality: Jungle” to the scrawling.

“‘I saw it, and my heart just dropped. I knew it was racism,” she said.

Black Lives Matter marches have broken out in the United Kingdom and have turned violent, descending into chaos similar in scale to those in the U.S.

Little Mix has been a successful chart-topping group in the U.K. having sold nearly 16 million singles there. The latest album, 2018’s LM5, became their fifth top five charting album in Britain. The band has made little headway in the U.S. market, though. MTV has also commissioned more Generation Change episodes focusing on climate change, healthcare, equality, and other typical issues.

