Police Seek Rapper YFN Lucci in Connection with Murder Case

The Atlanta Police are looking to arrest rapper YFN Lucci in connection with a December 10 murder, according to reports.

The Everyday We Lit rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, is under suspicion in the murder of 28-year-old James Adams of Atlanta, who died of a gunshot to the head.

The APD reported that the 29-year-old rapper will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

Just In: Atlanta police are looking for 29-year-old Rayshawn Bennett aka YFN Lucci . They say he’s wanted on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/fbiImI5WCs — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 12, 2021

Two others have already been arrested in connection to the crime, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17.

The victim died after being rushed to a hospital, but a second victim in the shooting survived a wound to the stomach, the police reported. Investigators determined that the second victim was also involved in the shooting that killed Adams.

The Atlanta Police are offering an award of $5,000 through Crime Stoppers for the rapper’s arrest and prosecution. Officials say that tips can be delivered to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by phone at 404-577-8477, or texting 274637.

Lucci most recently released his “Wish Me Well 3” project.

The rapper has not released a statement on the incident.

