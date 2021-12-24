Hollywood’s Critics Choice, Governors Awards Shows Postponed amid Covid Case Spike

(UPI) — The Critics Choice and Governors Awards galas, which celebrate excellence in film and were planned for January, have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were slated to host the Critics Choice event on Jan. 9. It was to have been broadcast on The CW and TBS.

But the Critics Choice Association tweeted out a statement Wednesday, delaying the ceremony and not naming a new date.

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022,” the organization explained.

“We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

Also scrapped for now is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards, which was supposed to honor Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann for their long and successful careers and Danny Glover for his humanitarian work.

“We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” an academy representative said in a statement Wednesday.

“Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.”