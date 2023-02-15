Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault in Alleged Choking Incident with Pregnant Girlfriend

Rapper Playboi Carti has been arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after his pregnant girlfriend alleged that he choked her during an argument on December 20.

The woman, who was 14 weeks pregnant during the incident, told police that she was afraid that Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was going to kill her. She also told officers that she had been living with the rapper since July of 2022 and had been dating him for two years, according to TMZ.

Playboi Carti was arrested in December 2022 for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following an argument over a paternity test‼️ pic.twitter.com/JbMke6spjj — RapTV (@Rap) February 14, 2023

The woman also claimed that the argument started when she tried to get the paternity issue with her pregnancy settled with the 26-year-old rapper. The argument escalated into physical violence, she exclaimed.

The woman added that the argument subsided when witnesses confronted Carti but he again turned violent a second time. She also alleged that Carti pulled her out of a car, covered her mouth with his hand, and attempted to prevent her from calling the police.

The rapper’s attorney, Brian Steel, insisted that Carti was innocent and thinks the case will be thrown out.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation,” Steel told TMZ.

Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” topped the U.S. album charts in 2020, coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 for the year. In 2022 he was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year for his appearance on the Kanye West “Donda” album.

Carti had quite a list of legal troubles over the last few years. In 2018, he was arrested in Scotland for punching his driver, and in 2020 he was arrested in Georgia and charged over 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, and other various drugs in his car that had expired tags.

Several rappers have been in the news for their legal issues. Florida rapper Billy Adams III was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of his pregnant girlfriend and her fetus on February 12. Also, a rapper in Texas was arrested after reportedly posting a song about how he robbed an ATM in June. A rapper in Atlanta was arrested in connection with a shooting in August of 2021.

