Family Sues Disney After Employee Allegedly Records Video Up Teen Girl’s Dress

A lawsuit has been filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. in relation to a 2023 investigation into an ex-Florida employee accused of filming up the skirts of teen girls.

FOX 35 reports in the lawsuit, the plaintiff, a family member of one of the alleged victims, claims Disney failed to take sufficient action to protect its theme park guests from being subjected to the alleged video voyeurism of former Disney employee Jorge Diaz Vega.

As Breitbart News reported, Vega was accused in 2023 of recording an “upskirt” video of a woman at the Star-Wars themed shop where he was employed.

The incident involving the 18-year-old woman took place at the Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios. with Vega attested soon after.

An arrest affidavit said the man admitted to recording hundreds of videos up women’s skirts and dresses at the location over several years.

“Diaz Vega told deputies he had over 500 videos on his phone, which he said he recorded as a ‘guilty pleasure’ for his own sexual gratification, since ‘it is hard to find them online,’ the affidavit states,” per reports at the time.

The accused further told investigators that recording these videos had become a “guilty pleasure” for him and estimated that he had 600 such videos saved on his phone, which he showed to investigators, according to officials.

Diaz Vega was arrested for video voyeurism, records show.

An 18-page lawsuit was filed last week in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc., by the plaintiff – the victim’s grandparent.

The suit also alleges theme park management failed to investigate Diaz Vega’s prior employment record and did not “adequately supervise” him despite a prior report of recording or photographing a co-worker without consent.