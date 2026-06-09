Antonio Banderas to Pope Leo: Church Has Been the ‘Greatest Producer of Art’ in History

Actor Antonio Banderas spoke to Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Spain this week, hailing the church for being the “greatest producer of art” in history.

“The relationship between the Catholic Church and art has not only been fruitful: it has been decisive,” Banderas told Pope Leo before a public audience.

“We are not afraid to say that the Church has been the greatest producer of art in the history of humanity,” he continued. “At the heart of this creative impulse is the one who transcends centuries, styles, and cultures, and who has certainly been the most represented figure in the history of art: Jesus Christ.”

Banderas continued with a call for art to become an “alternative to all forms of violence.”

“Just as Christ himself did, the artist must act with courage and not abandon being a critical voice to society, to art itself, and to religion itself,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV has established himself as a supporter of the arts by warning of the dangers posed by Artificial Intelligence while calling for a renewal in the cinematic arts. In November of last year, he hosted a gathering of Hollywood talent at the Vatican as part of his initiative to “deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema.”

“One of cinema’s most valuable contributions is helping audiences consider their own lives, look at the complexity of their experiences with new eyes and examine the world as if for the first time,” he said. “In doing so, they rediscover a portion of the hope that is essential for humanity to live to the fullest.”

“I find comfort in the thought that cinema is not just moving pictures; it sets hope in motion,” he added.

The Holy Father then expounded upon the magic of cinematic experiences, likening it to “crossing a threshold” into a dark and silent place where “vision becomes sharper, the heart opens up, and the mind becomes receptive to things not yet imagined.”

“Cinema is much more than just a screen; it is an intersection of desires, memories and questions. It is a sensory journey in which light pierces the darkness and words meet silence. As the plot unfolds, our mind is educated, our imagination broadens, and even pain can find new meaning,” he continued.