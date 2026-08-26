Tim Curry, ‘Home Alone 2,’ Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ ‘Clue’ Star, Dies at 80

Tim Curry, star of cult favorite The Rocky Horror Picture Show, played the evil clown in IT, and star of Home Alone 2 has passed away at the age of 80.

Curry passed away at his Los Angeles home over night on Monday evening, according to TMZ.

The actor is perhaps best known for portraying Dr Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the creepy, evil clown in the Stephen King horror flick IT.

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