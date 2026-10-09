‘The View’ Host Gushes Over James Talarico: ‘I Think We Will See Texas Go Blue,’ ‘He’s Going to Win’

The hosts of ABC’s The View are once again in front of their audience gushing over a Democrat candidate, this time rooting for the radical, left-wing James Talarico who is running for the US. Senate in Texas.

Co-host Sunny Hostin dreamily said ‘I think we will see Texas go blue,” reeling off polling results from September that showed Talarico ahead in several ways. Hostin concluded saying Talarico “is going to win this race.”

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Whoopi Goldberg warned them not to get so cocky about a sure win.

“We’ve seen this before,” Goldberg said of the polls. “And suddenly some weird number comes out and we say, ‘What happened?'”

Co-host member Ana Navarro agreed, saying, “You’re not kidding. 2016 left me scarred.” She said of President Donald Trump’s shock win over Hillary Clinton. She added, “People should have hope, but hope alone won’t win an election. People gotta turn hope into votes.”

“Relying on polls and kind of sitting back and getting complacent is something that nobody can afford to do if they want to see change,” Navarro continued.”

Indeed, the rosy polls that Hostin spoke of have already begun to tighten. A poll at the end of September found Democrat Talarico and GOP nominee Ken Paxton were sitting at 48 percent each.

But whatever the polls are showing, some are warning Republicans not to trust the polls.

Former Democrat Governor Rod Blagojevich, for one, is warning everyone not to believe the polls.

“Don’t believe the polls. There will be no blue wave. Once again, fake polling, designed, not to inform but to persuade & suppress turnout, are misleading voters,” Blagojevich said in a post to X. “I know what I’m talking about. As a twice elected Dem governor and 3 time elected Dem Congressman, I never lost an election.”

With only a few weeks left in the campaign, on Thursday, Talarico cancelled several events and disappeared from the campaign trail with no new events scheduled.

His campaign has claimed that he has “the flue,” and s taking time off the recover.

But his opponent, Republican Ken Paxton, used the opportunity to take a slap at the Democrat and created a “missing” poster joking about Talarico’s sudden disappearance.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston