Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rushed to Hospital After Suffering ‘Head Injury’ in Prison

Disgraced rap mogul and convicted sex offender Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly rushed to a New Jersey hospital after suffering a head injury in prison.

Combs was briefly hospitalized after suffering a non-life-threatening head injury early Saturday morning, TMZ reported.

Sources at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix said Diddy was transported to the hospital at around one a.m. on Saturday. He was also reportedly returned to the prison before sunrise that morning.

The nature of his injury was not reported, but he was supposedly aware and speaking clearly when he was returned.

The former rap star’s release date has been changed from January 2028 to March of that year.

Combs recently lost his privileges and was sent back to solitary after reports emerged claiming that he was leading a “pampered life” in jail, replete with someone cooking and cleaning for him.

“This is not some normal shit you see in jail. This is some rich shit,” one former inmate said. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

“Multiple sources said he uses contraband cellphones to scroll Instagram and scan nude and sexually explicit photos that an old girlfriend sends him,” a report added.

“He’s been able to buy from other inmates an antidepressant drug sought out for its mood-boosting effects — Remeron, or “rem-roms” as they are known in prison.”

One man, who claimed to have cooked for Combs, detailed the music mogul’s alleged meals, including pizza, curry chicken and empanadas and love of massages at the end of the day.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses.

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