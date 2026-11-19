In an extraordinary assault on human rights, the fascist UK government called on Google to remove Russell Brand’s YouTube channel.

So not only is the fascist UK government demanding an investigation into Brand for the sin of maintaining his innocence in an anodyne statement released earlier this week; not only are these fascists demanding he be punished for maintaining his innocence. Now these fascists want to shut down his primary method of communicating with the outside world.

Some of this is Russell Brand’s fault — had he converted to Islam, instead of charging him with rape, the UK government would’ve given him free housing, healthcare, and a debit card.

Can you believe this is happening in a Western country? Can you believe this sentence is even real? “The UK government has called on Google to take down Russell Brand’s YouTube account after the convicted rapist was able to publish a message claiming his innocence.”

It gets so much worse: “Sky News understands a justice minister has met with representatives from the company to make the request, in light of Meta disabling Brand’s profiles on Instagram and Facebook.”

Thankfully (and surprisingly), Google refused, at least for now. “Google has said it is ‘investigating’ but has refused to remove that video – though ministers will continue to urge them to take it down, Sky News understands.”

Here is the offending sentence in a statement written by Brand and read by his wife on the couple’s YouTube channel: “As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

That’s it. That’s all he said, and now the government wants him punished and all of his avenues to communicate with the outside world cut off.

Anyone who believes in human rights and the rights of the convicted to appeal their case should be outraged by this. And to be clear, Brand should be allowed to say whatever he wants. He shouldn’t have to make it that anodyne. If he wants to say, “Those lying whores lied, and now I’m in prison due to those lying whores,” he should be allowed to say that.

To be clear, all I’m doing is using an extreme to make a point. I don’t think he should say that, and I’m not calling anyone a lying whore. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if Brand is guilty. But if he were Jeffrey Dahmer, I would argue the same point.

What the UK government is doing is banning a prisoner from the basic human right to proclaim his innocence, to make his case, which is something everyone should have the right to do. Here in America, the convicted are allowed to write books (but they rightly cannot profit from that book), star in documentaries, and petition for their innocence in any number of public ways. Most of those people are guilty as hell and evil, but that’s how it should be because there is nothing more unjust than the state putting an innocent man in prison.

Of course, this is hard on the victims and their families. I recognize that, and I hate that some people pay a higher price for freedom than others. But you cannot have the government muzzling prisoners because that turns them into political prisoners, which is what Russell Brand increasingly looks like.