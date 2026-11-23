Over the weekend, the latest Hunger Games movie opened to an astonishing $120 million domestic and another $105 million overseas.

How odd.

Only three years ago, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opened to just $44.6 million domestic.

Gee, I wonder what changed?

While it’s true that Jennifer Lawrence has a short cameo at the end of this new chapter, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, that does not account for practically tripling the box office of the previous chapter.

So, what could account for it?

I’m thinking two words…

Rachel.

and

Zegler.

Rachel Zegler was the Big Star in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and already box office poison. That movie grossed just $166.3 million domestic and $364 million globally, even though it was released during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

You remember Rachel Zegler, right? The mouthy harridan who trashed everything everyone loved about Snow White even as she was starring in the live-action remake — the one that cost over $300 million and grossed just $206 million globally.

Hollywood wants to pretend alienating the customers doesn’t matter. That’s why Hollywood whistles past the graveyard, producing woke garbage. Eventually, though, reality makes it impossible to ignore, and adjustments are quietly made.

No one is putting Rachel Zegler in big movies anymore.

If you’ve seen the trailer for the latest Avengers movie, Thor is no longer the sissy we left him as in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the true heroes everyone loves are back — not the DEI/identity-politics-driven shit that capsized what had been the most popular and successful franchise in movie history.

So many in Hollywood embrace socialism because they hate that the free market rejects their garbage movies and their demonic desire to alter human nature through their propaganda. They see a socialist country as one where a very few progressive elites make whatever movies they want and can continue to make them even if the public rejects them. Hollywood hates pleasing people they hate. Hollywood hates making people they hate happy. Hollywood wants the government to fund their movies so they can continue to use those movies to insult and corrupt us, especially our kids.

Thankfully, at least for now, we don’t live in that world, which is why Rachel Zegler and transsexuals have all but disappeared.