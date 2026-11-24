Fans of the popular Christmas franchise Home Alone have long known that the The Fugitive actor Daniel Roebuck had been cast in the role of Marv before being replaced by Daniel Stern, but director Chris Columbus claims he was fired for being “awful” during the screen test, a claim that Roebuck emphatically rejects.

Columbus claimed during an interview on the Wildmen podcast that the studio originally rejected Daniel Stern due to salary disputes, which pushed him to cast another actor in the role of Marv.

“We didn’t have Dan Stern because the studio wouldn’t pay for Dan Stern,” he said. “I conceived of Dan Stern and Joe Pesci in this movie as the bad guys. And they said, ‘You only get one.’ So I said, ‘Okay, let’s go with Pesci.’”

Without mentioning Roebuck by name, Columbus said that the “other guy” they cast was simply “awful” during the screen test.

“We did a screen test and they were horrible,” Columbus said. “I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was, and he was a kid at the time, he was just awful. And I had to— that’s the only person I ever had to fire.”

Roebuck, however, has disputed Columbus’ account, saying that no screen test was ever done, even calling his comments “troubling.”

“I have enormous respect for Chris Columbus. I’ve enjoyed all of his movies,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But I find these comments troubling.”

According to Roebuck, he and Joe Pesci never appeared on camera together and only did a brief two-page read.

“They did everything they could to get me to quit,” Roebuck said. “There was no screen test with Joe Pesci. That never ever happened, so that’s impossible. I sat with Joe Pesci for one afternoon. What Chris said to me when he fired me was that there was no chemistry. And I reminded him that the characters literally spent a two-page scene together, and after that they were both being hit in the face with nails. So it didn’t really matter what the chemistry was.”

Roebuck said that it’s possible he and Pesci appeared mismatched due to Pesci’s demeanor, calling him “an angry guy,” describing himself as a “happy guy.”

“Maybe in those conversations, it seemed like we didn’t get along,” said Roebuck.

After his firing, Roebuck remembered Pesci even expressing jealousy. “’I wish they would fire me from this piece of shit,’” Roebuck recalled Pesci telling him.

A rep for Pesci told EW that Oscar-winning actor is “respectful of all talent he works with as well as the crew that brings these projects to life,” adding that he “would never participate in gossip like this.”

Home Alone would go on to gross $477 million worldwide on $18 million budget, becoming one of the greatest box office success stories of all time while solidifying itself as a Christmas season classic.

Roebuck would later go on to star alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford in 1993’s The Fugitive, which was nominated for Best Picture. He also feels no regrets for missing out on the part of Marv, believing it would have made him too famous for juicier roles.

“Life changes in a very odd way,” he said. “God’s plan for you is very specific, so I was never going to be in Home Alone, ever. It was never for me. It was not mine. But the problem is, if you look at the career of Dan Stern and me, the opportunities I had because I was not in Home Alone were extraordinary.”