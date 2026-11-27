Less than an hour after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced a secure tip line to expose drug cartels and the corrupt Mexican government officials who enable them, a journalist from that country announced that he had called in with information.

In a social media post, Mexican journalist Juan Manuel Partida shared a screenshot of a message he sent to the DEA, saying he received a response indicating they were interested in talking to him. In his message, Partida revealed that he was tired of Mexico’s ruling party, MORENA, which he claimed enabled cartels.

Since his initial post, Partida has been flooded with replies from MORENA supporters who have called him a traitor, leaving a variety of threats. The journalist has mocked the replies, stating that he has blocked them and is enjoying the response. He even called Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum a pothead.

Partida’s claims about the MORENA party are well documented; Breitbart Texas reported extensively on cartel politicians, including the governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moya, who is a wanted fugitive of the U.S. Department of Justice on drug trafficking conspiracy and weapons charges for allegedly working for the Sinaloa Cartel. However, rather than arresting and extraditing him, Mexico’s government has protected him.

Partida’s tip comes soon after the U.S. DEA announced a tip line in Mexico aimed at collecting information on drug cartels and the politicians who protect them.

The move has been met with resistance from Mexico’s government. On Friday morning, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had filed a diplomatic complaint, claiming the tip line was a case of international interference, Breitbart Texas reported. Sheinbaum stated that U.S. agents should focus on the north side of the border since the demand for drugs and the U.S. supply of guns fuel cartels. Sheinbaum has falsely claimed in previous days that the DEA has not been active in tracking and targeting cartels, even though the U.S. Department of Justice is constantly announcing actions against terrorist cartel operations inside the United States.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.