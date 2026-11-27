Melissa Gilbert published a letter of thanks to those who supported her husband, Timothy Busfield, now that the four charges of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse have been dropped.

“This Thanksgiving I’m incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year. To those who checked in, took care of our home and animals when we were away, came to hearings, fed us, housed us, spoke up, testified, wrote letters, listened, comforted us, held our hands and checked in regularly, we love you,” the Little House on the Prairie star wrote.

“Our undying gratitude also, to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight for so hard for what is right and true,” she added. “On this day, as we all acknowledge the blessings in our lives, we send our love and eternal gratitude to each and every one of you.”

In February of this year, the former West Wing star was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. At the time, the alleged victims were aged seven and eight and claimed Busfield had molested them multiple times in 2022 and 2023. Busfield was directing a TV show that featured both boys.

The case was shaky from the beginning. Busfield claimed the allegations were an act of revenge after the boys were removed from the final season of the show. Busfield passed a polygraph test. In an earlier police report, the boys said Busfield had never touched them.

Last month, a judge threw the case out citing prosecutorial misconduct involving the grand jury proceedings that resulted in those four indictments. The prosecutor can still refile, but for now Busfield is off the hook.

“The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses,” said New Mexico Judge Joseph Montano. He added that the prosecutors “remains free to institute new criminal proceedings against” the Thirtysomething star.

The allegations against Busfield have never passed my smell test. Add to that the fact that the prosecutors, at least according to the judge, felt they had to rig the grand jury process to win an indictment. Grand juries almost always roll over for the prosecutor. If, as a prosecutor, you have to rig the game to get what should be an easy-peasy indictment, your case must really stink.

Tragically, even though you are supposed to be innocent in America before proven guilty, this will haunt Busfield for the rest of his life. Unless these boys come forward to exonerate him, Busfield’s professional career is likely dead, and the taint of one of the worst crimes imaginable will haunt him to the grave.

Assuming Busfield is innocent (which I do), this is a terrible injustice.