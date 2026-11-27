French actor Gérard Depardieu will stand trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould, the Paris Court of Appeal confirmed on Thursday.

Arnould, a 30-year-old actress and dancer, accused Depardieu of allegedly raping her twice at his Paris home in August 2018, filing a complaint before French police authorities days later. The actress was 22 at the time and reportedly suffered from anorexia.

Depardieu, who was 69 at the time of the alleged incidents, has denied any wrongdoing and reportedly claimed that both encounters were “consensual.” His legal team had appealed a 2025 decision from an investigative judge to have the case tried.

Le Monde, citing information from AFP, reports that the Paris Court of Appeal upheld the trial on rape and sexual assault charges against Depardieu on Thursday, but only for the allegations related to the first denounced incident, which the actress states allegedly occurred on August 7, 2018. An unnamed judicial source detailed to AFP that the court dismissed the allegations related to the second, August 13, 2018, assault accusations.

At press time, Parisian courts have not established a date for the new trial against Depardieu. The now septuagenarian actor could potentially face up to 20 years in prison, outlets noted.

“She has ⁠been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Arnould’s lawyer Durrieu Diebolt said, per Reuters. “She is fully prepared for it.”

International outlets pointed out that Depardieu may still appeal the case before a higher court. Depardieu’s lawyer, Delphine Meillet, told the Associated Press that she disputes the new ruling against her client — however, she did not specify whether she will challenge the ruling before France’s civil and criminal court, the Court of Cassation.

Legal experts reportedly explained to Reuters that an appeal before the Court of Cassation would “face major hurdles,” as the court only weighs whether the law was applied correctly, and does not retry cases or re-examines evidence.

Depardieu dropped his appeal against a separate sexual assault case earlier this month, for which he received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in addition to the payment of roughly $32,350 in fines, and the inclusion of Gerard Depardieu’s name in France’s national sex offender database.

The actor was convicted in May 2025 for sexually assaulting two women in 2021 during filming of Les Volets Verts (“The Green Shutters”). The case has been reportedly described as a “post-#MeToo test” for the French film industry.

“On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did,” Depardieu reportedly wrote in a statement earlier this month.

“I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists,” he added. “I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal.”