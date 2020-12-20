A 20-year-old Pakistani migrant has been charged with raping an 8-year-old boy in a field near a migrant reception centre on the Greek island of Kos.

The Pakistani migrant is expected to stand trial in January for the sex attack, which took place on the 19th of July last year.

The man is accused of driving the child to a field near a migrant reception centre and threatening to kill him while overpowering the boy and then sexually abusing him, newspaper Proto Thema reports.

Pakistani Migrant Accused of Drugging and Raping Minors https://t.co/kwXqtp4sO7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 15, 2020

Another rape case involving a Pakistani migrant on Kos is scheduled to start in January as well. A 27-year-old is accused of attempting to rape two women in October of 2019.

The first attack took place on October 12th and saw the migrant approach a 41-year-old Greek woman from behind and attempt to remove her top. The woman shouted for help as the migrant molested her, causing him to flee the scene.

The Greek woman reported the incident to police who began a search fo the migrant, who had also targetted another woman, a 30-year-old German national who he grabbed and molested.

The woman fled the Pakistani and ran toward the sea where the Pakistani is said to have violently pushed her into the water. The woman, who was injured in the fall, lay in the water and was further molested by the migrant who pushed her head underwater, nearly drowning her.

The German woman then called for help, which led the Pakistani to flee toward police officers who were looking for him after the first rape attempt, and he was arrested.

Greek Police Hunt for Migrant ‘Chain Rapist’ After Attack on 54-year-old https://t.co/7dEbKhX96Q — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 29, 2020

The cases come just days after a Pakistani migrant in Athens was arrested after allegedly drugging, raping and assaulting two minors in his apartment in the centre of the Greek capital.