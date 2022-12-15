Far-left climate change activists blocked off two entrances to the German parliament buildings in Berlin on Thursday morning following a series of police raids on the group earlier this week.

Members of the radical Letzte Generation (Last Generation) green activist group staged protests outside the Reichstag building, the home of the Budenstag (German Federal Parliament) on Thursday morning.

In a post on social media, Last Generation tweeted: “Today we are in politics,” adding: “Directly at the Bundestag, our people are ready and ask the incoming politicians about their plan. Talking without deeds kills us.”

The group went on to say in a statement: “The path that politicians are currently taking will be the last path for civilisation. We are already seeing that the consequences of the climate catastrophe affect us all. The droughts in the summer destroy the harvest and thus the food becomes even more expensive and scarcer. Pumps will not be able to conduct water if everything has dried up and people die of thirst.”

Last Generation spokesman Jakob Beyer added: “Instead of finally taking measures that protect all our lives, politicians relied on the expansion of other fossil fuels. With the liquefied gas terminals in Wilhelmshaven, Germany will not achieve the climate targets. Instead, we are racing at full throttle over the stop sign, which the scientists have been pointing out for decades.”

Police in Berlin said that the demonstrators were cleared after around two hours, and that the “peaceful” demonstrators were set free.

The climate alarmist organisation, which has deployed similar tactics to Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, have been active this year in shutting down motorways across Germany, which in one case resulted in a woman being left brain dead after the protest delayed her ambulance from reaching a hospital.

Like Just Stop Oil, Last Generation has also targeted paintings in museums, including a Monet painting that was defaced with mashed potatoes in October.

The protest outside the Bundestag came after police raided eleven locations tied to the group on Tuesday, as the prosecutor’s office in Brandenburg revealed that an investigation has been launched to determine whether Last Generation had established a “criminal organisation”.

The raids came in response to activists from the group tampering with a pipeline at the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt in northeastern Brandenburg earlier this year, leading to disruptions of gas shipments amid the burgeoning energy crisis.

