A Starbucks cafe in England has fired a transgender barista for berating a female customer for supposedly being “transphobic” before going on to allegedly attack a man who was filming the altercation.

A violent incident that occurred at a branch of Starbucks in Southampton, Hampshire, on April 30, according to the Daily Mail, has caused outrage as a transgender individual was filmed shouting at a female customer, calling her “transphobic” and dubbing her a “Karen” before allegedly assaulting a man who was filming on his phone.

In footage posted on social media by anti-transgenderism activist Oli London, appeared to show the transgender employee shouting at the Starbucks customer, saying: “You’re calling me a man, you’re being transphobic, Karen. Now get out.”

To which the woman replied: “You’re rude, don’t ever call me transphobic, ever. You do not know me.”

The employee went on to menacingly clap in the face of the woman, demanding once again that she “get out” of the shop and then accusing her of “trespassing”.

Upon realising that the heated exchange was being filmed, the trans barista suddenly charged at the man filming, demanding that he give up his phone while appearing to physically assault him.

Transgender Starbucks Employee screams at woman for misgendering him, then proceeds to violently assault a man filming the altercation. Is this an acceptable way for staff to behave @StarbucksUK ? ☕️ pic.twitter.com/NPDjrYYSKG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2023

On Monday, Starbucks confirmed that the employee had been sacked, with a spokesman telling the Dan Wooton programme on GB News: “The licensee has confirmed that the partner (employee) no longer works at the company. Starbucks has no tolerance for behaviour of this kind and we are very sorry for the experience that this customer had.”

A producer for the programme, Ben Leo, went on to report on Tuesday that local police have also opened up an investigation into the matter, writing on social media: “Hampshire Police tell me they are currently investigating an allegation of assault regarding this incident.”

The Starbucks squabble caused considerable uproar on social media after being posted on Twitter, with the video being viewed by over four million people.

Woman’s rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen wrote: “Why wouldn’t we want men like this in our safe spaces? #MaleAggression #ThisNeverHappens.”

“When you go into Starbucks for a latte, but instead you get assaulted by a man in woman face,” anti-woke Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox quipped.

