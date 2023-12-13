Radical climate activists launched a series of coordinated strikes against public Christmas trees throughout Germany on Wednesday morning in response to the supposed climate “catastrophe”.

The so-called ‘Last Generation’ green activist group sprayed public Christmas trees with orange paint in Berlin and six other German cities on Wednesday morning, including festively adorned trees in Potsdam Square and the tree outside the nearby Federal Council building in Berlin.

The climate crazies also claimed to have similarly smeared Christmas trees with paint in the cities of Keil, Leipzig, Munich, Nuremberg, Rostock, and Oldenburg. The attacks were all coordinated to occur simultaneously at 10 am local time.

A police spokeswoman told the Bild newspaper that police were responding to the incidents, however, no arrests have been announced at the time of this reporting.

Justifying the act of vandalism, the group said in a statement on X: “Amidst the flashing lights, shiny jewellery and festive atmosphere, it’s easy to forget: We’re racing full speed towards catastrophe and our governments are failing miserably to pull the emergency brake in Dubai.”

🎄 Wir färben Weihnachtsbäume orange In Berlin, Oldenburg, Kiel, Leipzig, Rostock, Nürnberg und München haben wir Weihnachtsbäume mit orangener Farbe eingefärbt. pic.twitter.com/p3ZvNimLzX — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) December 13, 2023

It is not the first time that the Last Generation activist collective has tried to use the holidays to promote their alarmist message. Last year, the group attempted to hijack a live Christmas television programme to spout their dire warnings about the supposed climate crisis, however, police intercepted them before they were able to carry out their plan.

The Last Generation has used similar tactics to other climate extremist groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, including glueing themselves to motorways and vandalising prominent paintings in museums.

In one infamous incident, a woman was left brain dead after her ambulance was delayed by Last Generation radicals blocking the way to a Berlin hospital. The group also drew criticism last year for throwing mashed potatoes on Claude Monet’s “Les Meules” painting.

Last year, police announced that they had opened up an investigation into the Last Generation as a potential “criminal organisation” over attacks on an oil refinery on the German border with Poland, which caused disruptions to critical supplies of energy.

Stuck With Glue But Nowhere To Poo: Climate Extremists Get in Sticky Situationhttps://t.co/U71EDAlz2Q — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 21, 2022