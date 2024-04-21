A leading Eurocrat in Brussels branded Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted against President Joe Biden’s demands to send billions more of American taxpayer dollars to fund the war in Ukraine as “traitors”.

On Saturday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for violated the ‘Hastert Rule’, which requires Republican speakers to only put forward bills to the floor of the House if a majority of the GOP conference supports the measure, to push through a $60 billion Ukraine aid bill.

The bill passed with the support of House Democrats, many of whom were seen waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Ukraine!” in the congressional chamber, with 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting in favour, compared to 112 Republicans who opposed the military aid package to Kyiv.

For betraying the wishes of the majority of his conference, Speaker Johnson is facing an effort from within his own party, led by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove him from his post.

The move by the House to approve the aid package was met with glee from globalist figures in Europe, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying: I welcome the overwhelming positive vote… Ukraine deserves all the support it can get against Russia.”

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister and one of the leading candidates for the next head of NATO, Mark Rutte said: “Very good news that the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a new aid package for Ukraine. This is an important step in ensuring continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”

One of the most ardent supporters of the war in Ukraine, former Belgian Prime Minister and current member of the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt beamed: “America is back where it should be: Supporting Freedom.”

However, the cantankerous Eurocrat added: “But I will for my life never forget that in the Republican group – the party of Reagan – a majority of 112 traitors voted against!”

Verhofstadt, who previously served as the EU’s Brexit negotiator, has increasingly used bombastic rhetoric against American conservatives during the Ukraine war. For example, following former President Donald Trump’s commanding victory in the Iowa caucuses in January, Verhofstadt bemoaned: “Democracy fighting for survival… Window closing for Europe too”.

In February, the former Belgian prime minister called for an EU travel ban to be imposed on American journalist Tucker Carlson for having the temerity to interview Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. Verhofstadt also called for the EU to impose sanctions on Carlson for supposedly being a “propagandist for the Russian regime”.

Despite the tough talk from the top Eurocrat, the EU has been accused of failing to live up to its commitments in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming at the end of February that the European Union had only managed to deliver 30 per cent of its pledged artillery shells to Ukraine.

The extent of the decrepit state of many European militaries was put on display as the Czech Republic organised desperate efforts to buy artillery shells from outside of Europe to send to Ukraine.

