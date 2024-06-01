A 20-year-old man described as being from Croydon in South London has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the stabbing of two women on a beach in Bournemouth.

Nasen Saadi, 20, will appear at the Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on charges of murder and attempted murder over a stabbing attack at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth on May 24th, Dorset Police said in a statement.

One woman, Amie Gray, 34, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene while a second 38-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries but was later released from the hospital.

Saadi, who was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation led by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), has been described as being from the London Borough of Croydon.

Commenting on the case, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who was seriously injured, and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of an extensive investigation and we have now consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges of murder and attempted murder.

“This means the case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”