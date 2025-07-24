Far-left London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been “informally advising” socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on how to win the November election, U.K. outlet The Times reported.

Khan, who warned in January of a resurgence of “fascism” in the West by way of a “virus of far-right populism,” has reportedly been in communication with Mamdani since he beat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city’s Democrat primary last month, sources told the publication.

Sources close to the London mayor said that his advisers have also been in contact with Mamdani’s campaign team.

An individual inside London’s City Hall told the Times that the openly socialist candidate has to be more “moderate” to win the general election.

“The primary race is very different from the [mayoral election]. He needs to moderate or he could lose the more centrist Democrats,” the source said.

Mamdani, born in Uganda to Indian parents before becoming a U.S. citizen in 2018, has pushed for “seizing the means of production,” defunding the police, helping illegal migrants evade law enforcement, banning all guns, converting private housing into communes, creating government-run grocery stores, and more Marxist ideas.

Even Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) warned that Mamdani is “too extreme to lead” New York City, saying his campaign has “been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes.”

Mamdani has received endorsements from the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Despite losing the Democrat primary, Cuomo has remained in the race as an Independent, along with incumbent Mayor Eric Adams.

The socialist candidate is leading his opponents, according to a recent poll.

