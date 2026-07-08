Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Press Conference at NATO Summit

President Donald Trump holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, following the conclusion of the NATO conference there on Wednesday, July 8.

Trump met with numerous leaders earlier Wednesday, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump announced during that meeting with Rutte that the U.S. ceasefire with Iran was “over” after it attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to American retaliatory strikes.