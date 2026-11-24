AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla said that millions of migrants must go, including asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine.

Chrupalla has also suggested that there should be a review or recent naturalisations and a halt on granting more citizenships.

The co-leader of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has called for millions of migrants and asylum seekers to be removed from the country.

AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla said that upwards of 2.6 million foreigners should be sent back to their home countries, including the eventual removal of Afghans, Syrians, and Ukrainians.

Speaking to Bild, Chrupalla said that there are around 260,000 people currently in the country with deportation orders. However, he noted that “once the grounds for asylum no longer exist” for refugees from countries like Afghanistan, Syria and, Ukraine, saying that “once the war has ended…those individuals must also leave.”

“What is clear, of course, is that those who must leave first are the ones who no longer have a right to remain, who no longer have grounds for asylum, who are legally required to depart—and, naturally, those who are rapists, or other types of criminals—individuals who, unfortunately, are still present everywhere,” he said.

The AfD co-leader added that he would seek a “moratorium” on granting citizenship to migrants and implement a review of recent naturalisations.

“For those who lied or committed fraud—and there have been several such cases—it is entirely possible to revoke their citizenship. That is absolutely an option,” he said.

However, some have questioned the government’s ability to conduct mass deportations on the scale discussed by Chrupalla.

Immigration expert Daniel Thym of the University of Konstanz told Die Welt that even if an AfD government declared that countries like Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Syria safe for return, each asylum seeker is entitled to have their protection status reviewed; therefore likely meaning that any such process would take a significant amount of time.

Yet, a stance from a potential AfD-led government of largely prohibiting such asylum seekers from acquiring citizenship, as has been successfully demonstrated in fellow European nation Denmark, would still have a significant impact on the long-term impacts of mass migration.

The importation of millions of migrants following former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the gates of Europe to Africa and the Middle East in 2015 has had radical impacts on Germany.

According to Berlin’s official statistician, nearly one-third of Germany’s population was either an immigrant or had at least one parent who immigrated to the country as of 2025.

This has put a heavy toll on Germany’s welfare spending, with nearly half of all “citizen’s allowance” benefits going to non-Germans.

There has also been a human cost to the open borders agenda, with the AfD forcing the government to reveal this month that between 2015 and 2024, 105,666 police cases of physical assaults have involved at least one Afghan suspect. Meanwhile, 2,691 rapes were committed by Afghans during the same time period, rising from 69 in 2015 to 437 in 2025.

AfD Bundestag Member Jan Wenzel Schmidt remarked: “The fact that only 28 Afghan offenders have been deported so far seems—if you’ll pardon the expression—laughable by comparison.”