Catholic League President Bill Donohue underscored the Left’s “obsession” with Joe Biden’s Catholicism in a recent essay, asserting he “doesn’t connect the dots between his faith and his public policy decisions.”

In his essay Tuesday, Donohue noted the scores of media references to Biden’s allegedly “devout” Catholicism, manifested in his carrying of a rosary.

Progressive secularists “adore this kind of Catholic,” Donohue noted, since they have all the external trappings of religion with none of the practical consequences when it comes to decision-making.

Democrats, liberal pundits, reporters, and activists “are working overtime to convince the public that he is a good Catholic,” Donohue observed, despite the fact that Biden actively opposes Church teaching on central moral issues.

The day after Biden’s inauguration, the New York Times, usually hostile to religion, gushed that Biden is “perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century,” Donohue wrote, because his strain of religion is fully compatible with progressive immorality and injustice.

“Biden’s lust for abortion rights, and his steadfast opposition to religious liberty legislation — as exemplified in his defense of the Equality Act — are uncontestable,” Donohue asserted.

Biden is the embodiment of the “privatization of religion,” where interior faith has no impact on public action, he continued.

And so Biden has no problem nominating a man like Xavier Becerra — who “supports partial-birth abortions and is known for his never-ending crusades against the Little Sisters of the Poor” — to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, Donohue wrote.

Biden’s fans tout his “devout Catholic” status whenever they can, Donohue concluded. “It is precisely this kind of Catholic that the New York Times loves.”

