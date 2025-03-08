Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr is asking the CEOs of Alphabet and Google for answers regarding possible discrimination against faith-based programming.

YouTube TV is allegedly refusing to carry Great American Family, and Carr posted a letter online Friday addressed to Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Inc. and Neal Mohan of Google, Deadline reported.

According to Carr, Great American Media complained to him about the issue. He did note that several networks including Comcast and Hulu do carry the network.

The chairman explained that Google launched YouTubeTV in 2017. The Deadline article said, “Carr acknowledged the limitations on the FCC’s authority over virtual MVPDs compared to cable distributors, as program carriage rules apply to traditional television. The FCC has had multiple open proceedings to expand the regulatory framework to virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV, Carr noted.”

His letter reads in part:

Importantly, these allegations of faith-based discrimination come at a time when American public discourse has experienced an unprecedented surge in censorship. In too many cases, tech companies silenced individuals for doing nothing more than expressing themselves online and in the digital town square. Therefore, I am writing to determine whether YouTube TV has a policy or practice that favors discrimination against faith-based channels.