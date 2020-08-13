A skydiving double-amputee veteran jumped out of an airplane Friday to help kick off the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“Sergeant First Class Dana Bowman has done over 4,000 parachute jumps from an airplane, and today he parachuted in with the American Flag at the Veterans Ride,” according to Black Hills Fox.

In addition to the flag, Bowman’s parachute read: “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great,” the outlet noted.

Americans would not have the freedoms they enjoyed today without the sacrifice of the nation’s veterans, Bowman said, adding that he still found jumps like his most recent one quite moving.

“You know it is so exhilarating to be an inspiration to a lot of them. Some are looking for hope. Hope for despondent, courage to the timid, and strength to the weak,” he commented.

Years ago, the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team member suffered a terrible injury while serving his country.

“Way back in 1994, I was in a mid-air collision on the Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights. A mid-air collision that took the life of my teammate and both of my legs,” Bowman explained.

The group was a demonstration and competition parachute team of the United States Army, according to its website.

The team’s creed read in part:

Under a canopy of black and gold I fly the colors of the Army. I volunteered to become an ambassador of my service and I will always endeavor to uphold the prestige, honor, high standards, and esprit de corps of the United States Army Parachute Team. The memories, achievements and legacy of all my predecessors are my responsibility; I will not fail them.

Bowman’s fellow veterans caught the flag before it touched the ground after his jump at the rally Friday.

“And to be able to bring in the American Flag, you think about what our veterans have down for us, sacrificing and supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America it means an awful lot,” he said of the event.