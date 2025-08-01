Is Fluoride Helping or Hurting Us? A New Option for Gum Health Emerges

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

As efforts continue to remove fluoride from our water supply, it’s worth asking: what long-term impact has fluoride had on our health since it’s not just in the water?

Today, over 90 percent of toothpaste on the market contains fluoride — along with other harsh ingredients like peroxide and artificial dyes. But are these chemical-laden formulas truly benefiting us, or is it time to rethink our approach to oral care?

Prolonged or excessive fluoride exposure has been linked to various health concerns. And with major pharmaceutical companies like GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson heavily invested in the dental care industry, one must wonder — are they treating the problem or helping to create it?

RFK Jr. Sounds Alarm on Fluoride’s Health Impacts

Meet SMILE: A New Generation of Oral Care

SMILE is a breakthrough fluoride-free oral peptide toothpaste designed to support gum regeneration, help reverse gum recession, and whiten teeth naturally — without the use of fluoride and other harsh chemicals. SMILE is a doctor-formulated solution that harnesses advanced peptide technology to support natural regeneration—helping you achieve a healthier smile.

The Hidden Epidemic of Gum Recession

Gum recession is more than a cosmetic concern — it’s a serious health issue. It affects over 78 percent of people worldwide. In the United States alone, nearly 42 percent of adults over age 30 suffer from some form of gum disease. By age 65, that number rises to almost 60 percent.

When gums recede, they leave your teeth exposed to sensitivity, decay, and ultimately, tooth loss. Despite this widespread issue, most oral care products rely on fluoride-heavy formulas that do little to rebuild gum tissue.

Your smile is more than just cosmetic – receding gums, enamel wear, and oral bacteria can impact your whole-body health. That’s why The Wellness Company created SMILE Toothpaste – the revolutionary fluoride-free formula that rebuilds gum tissue, strengthens enamel, and keeps your mouth health from the inside out.

Clinically inspired. Enamel-safe. Gum-friendly.

Other toothpastes mask the problem. SMILE is the only formula on the market that actively helps restore gum health:

Repairs + Rebuilds Gums: Peptides BPC-157 and GHK-Cu promote tissue regeneration, helping gums recover naturally.

Peptides and promote tissue regeneration, helping gums recover naturally. Fluoride-Free Remineralization: Hydroxyapatite strengthens + protects teeth without the risks of fluoride.

strengthens + protects teeth without the risks of fluoride. Gentle Whitening: PAP+ whitens teeth without peroxide, avoiding enamel damage and gum irritation.

whitens teeth without peroxide, avoiding enamel damage and gum irritation. Soothing Botanicals: Blue spirulina + aloe vera nourish and calm sensitive gums.

The result? Stronger gums, healthier teeth, and a brighter smile – without compromise.

The Bottom Line

If you’re using a standard toothpaste, you’re treating the symptoms, not the cause. SMILE is the only toothpaste that actively helps reverse gum loss while strengthening and whitening your teeth. Doctor-formulated, fluoride-free, and without harsh chemicals.