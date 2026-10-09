A small rescue dog has become a heroine for helping alert a human family member to a medical emergency.
When the team at National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado saved Lola from a commercial breeding facility in 2025, they had no idea what a difference she would make in her adoptive family’s life, the Dodo reported October 1.
For the past eight years, the tiny pup had been confined in a small space, but she adjusted to her freedom quickly and months later was adopted by the Mullane family, who have come to love her for more reasons than one.
In a social media post on September 19, the rescue organization said the family messaged them about the canine, writing, “You don’t know what a special dog Lola has been to our family. A couple weeks ago, she was acting funny. She kept nudging at my husband who wasn’t feeling the best.”
The note continued:
She was not just laying by my husband, but she was laying on him and kept nudging and wouldn’t let up. After a while, my husband said “I need to go to the emergency room.” After a few hours, found out my husband (Lola’s gampa) was told in kidney failure. Was told if he would have waited another day to go in, he probably would have had to been on dialysis. My husband is also stage 4 inoperable colon cancer. Terminal. Lola may have saved his life that day. Thank you for all the special fur babies.”
It was a serious situation for the man because kidney failure means those organs are not working and treatment included dialysis or a transplant, per the Cleveland Clinic.
“These dogs truly are special and touch lives daily. We could not be more happy and proud of them,” the rescue group said.
Dogs have 220 million scent receptors in their noses, while humans only have five million, according to Understanding Animal Research.
“Dogs are most famously known for detecting cancer. They can be trained to sniff out a variety of types including skin cancer, breast cancer and bladder cancer using samples from known cancer patients and people without cancer,” the website read.
A representative for the rescue told the Dodo, “We’re incredibly grateful for the role she has played — and continues to play — in the lives of the Mullane family. They gave Lola a second chance, and in an extraordinary way, Lola was there when her family needed her most.”
Social media users also shared their thoughts on the incredible incident, one person writing, “Dogs are extra sensitive so they know things before we do. God knew what he was doing when he brought Lola to you.”
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