A small rescue dog has become a heroine for helping alert a human family member to a medical emergency.

When the team at National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado saved Lola from a commercial breeding facility in 2025, they had no idea what a difference she would make in her adoptive family’s life, the Dodo reported October 1.

For the past eight years, the tiny pup had been confined in a small space, but she adjusted to her freedom quickly and months later was adopted by the Mullane family, who have come to love her for more reasons than one.

In a social media post on September 19, the rescue organization said the family messaged them about the canine, writing, “You don’t know what a special dog Lola has been to our family. A couple weeks ago, she was acting funny. She kept nudging at my husband who wasn’t feeling the best.”

The note continued:

She was not just laying by my husband, but she was laying on him and kept nudging and wouldn’t let up. After a while, my husband said “I need to go to the emergency room.” After a few hours, found out my husband (Lola’s gampa) was told in kidney failure. Was told if he would have waited another day to go in, he probably would have had to been on dialysis. My husband is also stage 4 inoperable colon cancer. Terminal. Lola may have saved his life that day. Thank you for all the special fur babies.”