A family in Wichita, Kansas, has adopted a baby boy to keep he and his siblings together, just in time for the holiday season.

Ryan and Jerrica Selenke became licensed foster parents a few years ago and have had numerous children stay with them since that time, KAKE reported Thursday.

They later adopted biological sisters, five-year-old Iris and four-year-old Lotus, and to make things even more special, they recently adopted their biological 11-month-old brother, whose name is Bear.

When they initially brought him home, he was only three days old. Now that things are official, Ryan said, “Thanksgiving just feels more secure. It just feels like a full family, for sure.”

A photo showed a smiling Bear who appeared to have settled into his family well:

“Adopting a child from foster care is a great way to help a child while growing your family. Today, children and teens in foster care are waiting for the love, security and lasting connections that help them thrive,” according to the Adopt US Kids website.

Now, the family said the two sisters coming into their lives was part of God’s plan for them and it eventually led to Bear joining their home.

“We were just obedient to what we thought he was calling us to do, and that was saying ‘yes.’ I tell people it’s easily the hardest thing we’ve ever done, but it’s the most life-giving thing we’ve ever done, and so that motivates us to keep going,” Ryan explained.

The couple noted the biological parents of the three children love them but were young and unable to care for them. The Selenkes are now a family of eight, with their own biological children, and they hope people will read their story and be inspired to help other children in need.

According to the National Council for Adoption, fiscal year 2024 saw over 46,000 children adopted from foster care.