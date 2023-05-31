Illegals Protest Ron DeSantis’ Immigration Reform in Florida

More than 1,000 illegal migrants in Florida protested against a law approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis that excludes wage-cutting, rent-spiking illegal migrants from American workplaces.

The protesters met in Homestead, Florida, and chanted “Si, se Puede”– “Yes, you can” — and displayed flags from countries such as El Salvador and Mexico, whose president also opposes DeSantis.

The event was organized by WeCount! Pueblo en Acción, or WEPA, which claimed a turnout of 3,000.

The May 27 event got much publicity from established progressives who hope to damage DeSantis’ presidential campaign with a state-wide, business-backed walkout by illegals on June 1.

For example, NPR claimed on May 30:

Pressure is growing for a boycott of Florida, including Latino truck drivers who vow to stop deliveries across the state and calls for an immigrant labor strike on June 1. Businesses are pledging to shutter their doors for the day to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping new immigration law. For years, the Republican presidential hopeful has railed relentlessly against U.S. immigration policies and newly arrived asylum-seekers. Senate Bill 1718, which takes effect on July 1, will offer a preview of the controversial changes DeSantis has said he’d like to see Congress implement. … The Florida Policy Institute, a [left-wing] nonprofit policy research group, estimates that without undocumented workers, the state’s most labor-intensive industries would “lose 10 percent of their workforce and the wages they contribute along with them.”

The most important part of the legislation is a requirement that companies use the federal E-Verfiy system to ensure that job applicants are not illegals. However, the overall impact is not yet clear, partly because the donor-dominated, GOP-majority state legislature included many loopholes in the legislation to protect business interests.

Still, migrants are losing jobs to Americans — and some are leaving the state:

Construction work sites across Florida are struggling after DeSantis passed an anti-immigrant law. Hear from a worker who talks about what’s happening 👇 pic.twitter.com/gCnu1QZgo8 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) May 29, 2023

Any drop in the number of illegal workers is a gain for American employees because it pressures CEOs to compete for workers. That competition drives up pay, an investor-funded study admitted in 2020.

On May 14, NPR also quoted a spokesman for an investor-backed group who complained about the wage-spiking loss of cheap, illegal workers

These are [blue-collar] industries where immigrants make up the vast majority of workers, and not allowing businesses to be able to utilize these workers will have a really big impact on our economy and their ability to create jobs.

The exit of any illegal also helps to bump up pay for many categories of Americans because they will have more opportunities to upgrade their jobs and careers. The exits also reduce housing prices, as well as state and local welfare spending.

“Nobody has a right to immigrate to this country,” DeSantis said on May 10 as he signed his sweeping state-level law curbing illegal migration in Florida jobs and housing. He continued:

We determine as Americans what type of immigration system benefits our country, but when you’re doing immigration, it’s not for their benefit as foreigners, it’s for your benefit as Americans. So if there’s legal immigration that’s harming Americans, we shouldn’t do that either. For example, some of these H-1B visas, they would fire American tech workers and hire foreigners at lower wages. I don’t agree with that. I think that’s wrong.

“I think we should have more of a point system [for immigrants] like Canada or Australia — I don’t think we should have chain migration, diversity lottery, any of that, which is a lot of our immigration here,” he added.

Many polls show that American voters want curbs on legal and illegal migration.

An Ipsos May 5-7 poll of 1,022 adults asked, “Do you support or oppose … Raising the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. each year?” Fifty-four percent oppose, and 44 percent support more migrants.

But just 16 percent of all adults, and 15 percent of independents, strongly support more migrants — while 31 percent of all adults and 30 percent of independents strongly oppose the inflow.

Folks are calling for a day without immigrants on June 1st to protest DeSantis’ newly signed anti-immigrant law. If you can, don’t show up to work, or school, don't shop anywhere and don't buy things that Florida produces. pic.twitter.com/MnjMUeBKDn — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) May 22, 2023

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.