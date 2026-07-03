Appeals Court Sides Against Trump over Migrants’ 90 Day ICE Detention

A ruling from an appeals court on Thursday sided against President Donald Trump’s administration regarding immigrant detentions.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “ruled U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot detain immigrants for more than 90 days without giving them an opportunity to seek release on bond while their deportation proceedings are pending,” Fox News reported Friday.

A 90-day limit helps pro-migration lawyers and advocates persuade detainees to fight deportation in the hope of going back into American jobs. The ruling shows significant resistance from judges regarding the president’s mandate and can also can be seen as another fight within the Trump versus establishment war of attrition in the courts.

It will be appealed, and even if it loses, it slows deportations. Several appeals courts have come to different views on the “bond hearing” issue — wherein a judge gets to decide if a migrant can be released — and the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to examine the issue in 2027.

Thursday’s ruling may affect thousands of migrants who are being detained in states within the court’s jurisdiction, including the southern states of Texas and Louisiana.

The Fox report added:

Judge Leslie Southwick, writing for the majority, said the U.S. Supreme Court found in 2001 that the due process clause protects everyone, including two Mexican citizens and one Honduran whose cases were at issue in this case. “It is part of the historic majesty of this long-ago founding charter that it makes no exceptions in providing basic rights to those within our boundaries, including a right to be heard when personal liberty is taken,” Southwick wrote. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Cory Wilson said the majority “marginalizes the Constitution’s express grant of plenary authority over immigration matters to Congress.”

In March, a second appeals court barred lower judges from releasing illegals after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested them, marking a big win for Trump, Breitbart News reported:

Over the last several months, pro-migration judges and lawyers have released more than 10,000 illegal migrants after they have been arrested. The releases are being ordered even though many Americans — such as Laken Riley and Sheridan Gorman — have been murdered after Democrats pushed for illegal migrants’ release. That release tactic was especially common in Minnesota, where it is now barred because the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals includes Minnesota, Indiana, Missouri, and three other states.

A New York Times report this week said DHS has ramped up the arrest rate of illegals to 2,000 per day, according to Breitbart News.

President Trump’s administration has been working to end illegal immigration after former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous open border policies took a heavy toll on American citizens and their communities.

The administration also recently asked the U.S. Supreme Court to bar judges from releasing illegals until the deportation process was finished.