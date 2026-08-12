Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake claims he is still a serious Republican despite his hatred for President Donald Trump and even in the face of his endorsements of lefty Democrats, not to mention his desire to massively increase immigration to import cheap labor for businesses.

Flake was one of the early establishment Republicans to turn against Donald Trump when Trump ran for the White House for his first term in 2016. He also became one of the first establishment Republicans to be ousted by the new, Trump-centric Republican electorate.

Indeed, during his 2017 reelection bid, Flake spent more time attacking Trump and the Republican Party than he did his Democrat opponent. And once he lost his Arizona Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, it was not long before he was cozying up to Democrat President Barack Obama, one of the most extreme leftists who ever set foot in the Oval Office. By 2022, he also cozied up to Democrat President Joe Biden and became the Ambassador to Turkey.

Meanwhile today, out of one side of his mouth he is claiming he is still a dedicated, dyed-in-the-wool Republican, and out of the other he is endorsing Georgia’s Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is yet another left-winger.

Flake calls Ossoff a centrist who he thinks can move Republicans to the left. Ossoff’s voting record shows that he has voted with the Democratic Party in nearly every vote. Indeed, the conservative Heritage Foundation gives Ossoff a low, low four percent lifetime conservative score.

Of Ossoff, Flake told the left-wing magazine The Atlantic, “one thing that really excites me about people like Jon Ossoff is I think that they can move the Democratic Party more to its, more to the center, and that would force Republicans to then contest that ground as well. As long as we have Democrats, you know, all the energy on the far progressive side, it allows Republicans to be extreme as well and still be seen as less extreme, I guess.”

Flake also made the historically untenable claim that parties veer to extremes and then come back to the center all the time. But history does not really show that, especially for the Democrats. The history of the Democratic Party shows a consistent and decades-long march farther and farther left starting with Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s tenure in the White House and continuing right up to this very day as self-avowed socialists and communists are winning Democratic Party primaries.

Explaining why he still claims to be a Republican, Flake told the magazine, “parties sometimes return as well. You see parties flirt with populism and then return, and I’m hopeful that that’s what you see now” on the Republican side.

In fitting with his weak, establishment GOP ideals, Flake also claimed that he would prefer to see Republicans out of power and in the minority.

“You know, a fiscal conservative, I Iook back over the past few decades and the only time we’ve really had good fiscal discipline is when we’ve had divided government. Republicans in particular act more responsible and act more as fiscal conservatives when sometimes we’re in the minority,” he exclaimed.

Yet he still claims to be a Republican.

“I’m still a registered Republican, and I’m hoping that the party returns to its previous kind of tenets of limited government, economic freedom, individual responsibility, strong American leadership abroad. And I do think that we’re gonna see a return to that,” he insisted.

“And I think you saw in the Senate, for example, the other day a vote on Russian sanctions. That is a bit of a proxy vote, support for Ukraine but also a support for American leadership, and support for NATO, and support for kind of the old bicameral consensus on foreign policy. So I think you see in elected officials a desire to go back to that, but it’s been very difficult when the president has had such a hold on the party base,” he added in an attack on Trump.

Finally, he ridiculously claimed that it is the GOP that is the real extremists, not the increasingly communist and socialist infused Democratic Party.

“I think we’re a center-right country,” he opined. “But the problem right now is, you know, you only have a subset of a subset of a subset that votes in Republican primaries. You have a similar issue on the Democratic side, not as pronounced perhaps, but that just puts all the political incentives to drive to the extremes. But I don’t think that’s where the country is.”

Jon Ossoff is not the only Democrat Flake has endorsed. He also endorsed the extremely radical, far-left Senate candidate in Texas, Democrat James Talarico.

On top of that, Flake is aligned with the open borders group World Trade Center Utah and serves as the group’s Chair of the Board of Directors. The group supports massive amounts of immigration and pushes to import migrants for cheap labor at the expense of American workers. The group not only wants to import more labor, but they also explicitly say they want to import the families of foreign workers, as well.

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