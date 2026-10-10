DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Blasts Zohran Mamdani for Shielding 15,000 Migrants from Deportation

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin excoriated New York’s sanctuary-pushing Democrat leadership for refusing to honor its detainers for criminal migrants and releasing 15,000 criminals right back into their communities.

DHS has reported issuing 14,766 detainers to New York law enforcement agencies for migrants accused of some 47,750 dangerous felony charges, but the state has refused to honor a single one, Mullin said, according to the New York Post.

“Silence. Absolute silence is what we’ve got from New York off of those retainers,” the cabinet secretary said of the ignored orders.

“So you have to ask yourself, ‘Why would they release these individuals back onto the streets?’ They’re illegals,” he continued. “They have no right to be back into the United States. They’ve committed a crime. We know that they’re the worst.”

Mullin also ripped the “sanctuary politicians” for putting New Yorkers and every other American in danger by enabling “criminal activity to thrive, not for the American citizens to be safe.”

This is far from the first time that DHS has highlighted sanctuary Democrats putting Americans in danger by shielding criminal illegals from deportation.

In March, DHS reported that various sanctuary states and cities across the country had refused to honor an additional 18,000 detainers issued so that ICE could take dangerous criminals into custody and ship them back to where they belong.

Early this year, ICE noted that sanctuary California had released 4,500 migrants convicted of murder, sexual assault, and child sex crimes without honoring detainers.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston