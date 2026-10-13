U.S. Restores Historic Abraham Lincoln Plaza in Caracas, Venezuela

The U.S. Embassy in Caracas announced the restoration and reopening of a plaza honoring Abraham Lincoln Venezuela’s capital city.

The Abraham Lincoln Plaza, often shortened to Lincoln Plaza, is a public space featuring a bust of the sixteenth United States president located in Bello Monte, a neighborhood in Baruta, one the five municipalities that form the broader Caracas Metropolitan District. The plaza was originally built in the 1950s but had fallen into disrepair in recent years as a result of the Venezuelan socialist regime’s animosity toward the United States during the rule of deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The American Embassy in Caracas announced on Monday that the plaza was restored and reopened on Friday during an official event alongside Mayor of Baruta Darwin González. The restoration of the Lincoln Plaza is part of the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 celebrations commemorating 250 years of American freedom.

In a social media post signed by Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett, the embassy paid tribute to Abraham Lincoln and his legacy of economic recovery and lasting prosperity, thanking the Baruta Mayor’s Office and Mayor Gonzalez for restoring the public space.

“We continue to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Venezuela and move forward with the three-phase plan from President Donald Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio,” the embassy said.

The now-restored plaza bears a new plaque featuring a Spanish-language translation of Lincoln’s 1861 quote, “The struggle of today, is not altogether for today — it is for a vast future also.”

“Restored during the administration of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America 1776 – 2026,” the plaque continues in Spanish.

Mayor González, for his part, detailed on social media that he has recently been reading about the United States’ past and stumbled upon Lincoln’s history as a “‘a universal symbol of democratic perseverance,’ the system of government that I will always defend.”

“Thank you to the Government of the United States of America and the diplomatic staff at the U.S. Embassy for continuing to build historic alliances between the United States and Venezuela. We will always stand by the belief that free republics do indeed endure over time,” González said.

The restoration of the Lincoln Plaza in Baruta marks a significant milestone in the United States’ restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela following Nicolás Maduro’s downfall. For years, the Venezuelan socialist regime expended extensive effort to “decolonize” the country from what it perceived as elements of American and European “colonization,” with Christopher Columbus and his legacy being the main targets ever since a statue of Columbus that once existed in Caracas was destroyed by a mob of socialists in 2004 during the rule of Hugo Chávez.

Most notably, roughly five months after Maduro was arrested by United States forces, the Venezuelan regime announced in June the start of extensive labors to restore and revamp the iconic Plaza Washington in western Caracas’ El Paraiso neighborhood. While the roughly 25,800 square-foot plaza was originally inaugurated in 1921, its centerpiece, a full-height statue of George Washington, was made in 1883 and was once located near the Basilica of St. Teresa before it was relocated to the plaza. According to the state-owned Radio Miraflores, the renovation works of the Washington Plaza call for the installation of new walkways, LED lighting fixtures, a “smart bus stop,” and a “modern landscaping design,” including the planting of new trees and flowers.

In contrast, in May 2025, to coincide with Russia’s “Victory Day” festivities, the Maduro regime inaugurated a plaza in Caracas honoring Soviet Russia’s World War II participation in line with Russia’s notorious downplaying of the United States’ critical contributions towards defeating Nazi Germany. Delcy Rodríguez, the current “acting president” of Venezuela and Maduro’s former vice president, participated in the opening of the pro-Soviet plaza in 2025.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.