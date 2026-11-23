Three Salvadoran soldiers deployed in Haiti died as a result of an “accidental explosion,” Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said.

A fourth soldier was injured in the incident, but is now out of danger and receiving medical attention in the Dominican Republic.

Bukele announced a $1 million fund for the families of the dead soldiers, noting that the only comfort from the grief can come from God.

Three Salvadoran Armed Forces members died during an “accidental explosion” in Haiti, President Nayib Bukele confirmed on Sunday.

The incident, details of which have not been publicly disclosed at press time, also left a fourth soldier injured, who at press time is reportedly out of danger and receiving medical attention in the Dominican Republic.

The three dead soldiers were part of the more than 2,500 Salvadoran troops deployed to Haiti in October in response to the ambush and disappearance of four Salvadoran aircraft technicians who are part of the U.N. Security Council-approved Gang Suppression Force (GSF). The three dead soldiers are the first officially confirmed deaths among the Salvadoran troops deployed in Haiti.

Initially, the Salvadoran Armed Forces detailed that two of the four soldiers had died after they were “affected by an explosion while working with explosive materials at one of the troops’ camps.” The Armed Forces confirmed the death of the third soldier while he received medical attention at a hospital in the Dominican Republic. The fourth soldier, who also received attention in the neighboring nation, is now out of danger.

The Salvadoran Armed Forces have not publicly disclosed at press time additional details on the incident that claimed the lives of the three soldiers .

In a lengthy social media post, President Bukele stated that an “accidental explosion” during the mission took the lives of the three dead soldiers. Bukele identified the men as Lieutenant Cristian Daniel Palacios Santos; Corporal Emerson Alexander Zepeda Zelada; and Corporal Wilber Manuel Serrano Medina — describing all three as “heroes who lost their lives while on a mission far from our homeland.”

President Bukele celebrated the courage exhibited by the three soldiers in the past and described them as actions that “help us understand who these men were: capable, brave soldiers committed to a mission they always placed above their own safety.”

“I have said many times that I have always admired people who decide to dedicate their lives to saving the lives of others. Because there is something extraordinary about them. Something that isn’t natural, that isn’t common, that isn’t normal,” Bukele’s message read in part.

“All human beings have an instinctive reaction to danger. If we see danger, we flee from it. If there’s a fire, we run and try to get away. But a firefighter doesn’t run away from the fire; he does the opposite, which almost no one else would do,” he continued. “Instead of fleeing the fire, he runs toward it, risks his life, and walks through the flames if necessary to save others.”

In a follow-up post, President Bukele announced that he created a $1 million fund for the families of the three deceased soldiers. Bukele explained that the families will receive an initial $200,000 disbursement, with the rest being disbursed in monthly intervals, in addition to the statutory benefits that the families will receive from the Salvadoran Armed Forces.

“I know full well that no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one. Nothing can fill that void; the only comfort can come from God, and it is in Him that we must seek refuge in times of grief,” Bukele wrote.

“But we want them to know that their country is grateful and that, in the midst of this grief, they will not have to face these difficulties alone,” he continued.

President Bukele also affirmed in the same post that Armed Forces members deployed to Haiti who wish to return to their country “may do so immediately, without fear of reprisals and without fear that their return will jeopardize the mission.” The Salvadoran president further affirmed that there are many members of the Armed Forces have volunteered to “relieve anyone who wishes to be relieved.”

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé also expressed his condolences to the Salvadoran forces over the deaths of the three men. The prime minister disclosed through social media that he visited the Salvadoran soldiers’ camp on Sunday, November 22, to discuss security plans and strategies toward the advancement of the Salvadoran troops in Haitian territory.

“The gangs will not get a moment’s rest,” Fils-Aimé wrote, sharing footage of his visit on social media.

President Bukele has threatened Haiti’s deadly gangs with their “destruction” should the four missing aircraft technicians not be safely returned. The whereabouts of the missing four men remain unknown ever since they were ambushed by gangs in October. Over the past weeks, the deployed Salvadoran troops have carried out several operations against some of the gangs’ most notorious targets, eliciting public expressions of gratitude towards Bukele by Haitians.

Bukele and his Vice President Félix Ulloa have reportedly stressed that the troops’ main objective is the location and rescue of the four missing Salvadoran men.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.