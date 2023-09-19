Oakland Police Chief Who Criticized ‘Defund the Police’ Wrongly Fired: Report

Former Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who criticized “Defund the Police” and was fired by left-wing mayor Sheng Thao after she took office this year, was wrongfully terminated, an outside report found.

As Breitbart News noted earlier this year, Thao fired Armstrong after he became a persistent critic of the failing policies of the Oakland City Council, which has been lenient toward criminals even as crime has skyrocketed.

Breitbart News noted:

Armstrong was a frequent critic of the far-left, opposing efforts to “defund the police” and speaking out against violent crime. Notably, he opposed a decision by the city in 2021 to cut $18 million from the police budget.